Newsom Announces Statewide Face Mask Mandate For California
California Gov. Newsom orders residents to wear face masks in publicGov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians Thursday to wear face coverings while in public or in high-risk settings after the state recorded a single-day high in coronavirus cases.
