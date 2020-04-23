Global  

Twitter Is Trying To Cancel Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Twitter Is Trying To Cancel Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole

Twitter Is Trying To Cancel Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

The Internet Tries But Fails To Cancel Kendrick Lamar + J. Cole

The Internet Tries But Fails To Cancel Kendrick Lamar + J. Cole The Internet might have finally taken an L. Social media erupted over the past few hours in an...
SOHH - Published



Music_Media_Hub

Music Media Hub Twitter Is Trying To Cancel Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole https://t.co/LaJEHZYKUs #Music #MusicNews #Tunes 2 hours ago

LonelyStoner30

Mr solo dolo RT @LeftEGrove: But I am totally baffled as to how some bloggers are trying to say Kendrick Lamar should cancelled for his silence right no… 2 hours ago

hippiedegoya

sofita RT @t34n4h: people out here on twitter really trying to cancel j. cole and kendrick lamar for not posting about black lives matter when the… 2 hours ago

PiscesOpinions

SCSouthernbelle RT @IgnantRizzy: The same people trying to cancel Kendrick and J Cole for not using their platforms to talk about BLM are the same ones say… 3 hours ago

theyneedbri_

Bri Carter RT @AsiaGomez7: Well lil baby has never really put out music like that but if y’all trying to cancel Kendrick y’all dumb as***😭 4 hours ago

kanyeisout

Kanye West RT @HipHopDX: Twitter is trying to cancel Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole https://t.co/dNFuTtK92f https://t.co/ETBeAaVNiI 7 hours ago

DMajorkx

DMAJOR R u people fucking drinking bleach for real! My homies @kendricklamar & @JColeNC started on some black power***&… https://t.co/N4R9v5MOQI 10 hours ago


Kendrick Lamar Joins NBA Stars At Compton George Floyd Protest [Video]

Kendrick Lamar Joins NBA Stars At Compton George Floyd Protest

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:25Published
Top Dawg CEO Provides Update On 2020 Kendrick Lamar Music [Video]

Top Dawg CEO Provides Update On 2020 Kendrick Lamar Music

Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:55Published
French Montana Says He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar, Internet Determines That Is A Lie [Video]

French Montana Says He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar, Internet Determines That Is A Lie

Executive Produced by: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:12Published