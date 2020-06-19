WASTELANDS movie

WASTELANDS movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Alice is lonely and self isolated, her reverent and compulsive behavior keeps the door shut to her demons.

Then one day her father is thrust back into her life.

Wilhelm is suffering from a terminal illness and is completely dependent on his daughter, as time and memory begin to merge into one another, Alice unable to cope allows her lover Tris back in her life.

Alice and Tris' co-dependent relationship begin's Alice's journey of self destruction and ultimately her self discovery