Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Your Health Matters: Research on the toilet paper shortage, new testing methods and another shutdown
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Your Health Matters: Research on the toilet paper shortage, new testing methods and another shutdown

Your Health Matters: Research on the toilet paper shortage, new testing methods and another shutdown

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, cleaning products and hand sanitizer became a rare find, but the toilet paper shortage didn't make as much sense.

Now, researchers are looking at why it was on the panic-buying list.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Could Infect the Brain: Scientists [Video]

Coronavirus Could Infect the Brain: Scientists

BALTIMORE — A new study from Johns Hopkins University suggests the coronavirus may infect the brain and replicate in brain cells. The Financial Times reports the journal Altex is in the process of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:55Published
Stool Tests May Help Spot COVID-19 Transmission [Video]

Stool Tests May Help Spot COVID-19 Transmission

ZHUHAI, CHINA — Health authorities might be able to detect COVID-19's spread by testing the sewers of a community for the coronavirus's RNA. Citing a new study in Gastroenterology, British..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:27Published
Simpler methods of saliva test being employed for coronavirus testing [Video]

Simpler methods of saliva test being employed for coronavirus testing

Several simpler methods apart from nasopharyngeal swab technique are being used to conduct coronavirus testing that may help flatten the transmission curve in order to prevent a sharp spike in cases...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published