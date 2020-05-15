Your Health Matters: Research on the toilet paper shortage, new testing methods and another shutdown Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:55s - Published 5 days ago Your Health Matters: Research on the toilet paper shortage, new testing methods and another shutdown When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, cleaning products and hand sanitizer became a rare find, but the toilet paper shortage didn't make as much sense. Now, researchers are looking at why it was on the panic-buying list. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Could Infect the Brain: Scientists



BALTIMORE — A new study from Johns Hopkins University suggests the coronavirus may infect the brain and replicate in brain cells. The Financial Times reports the journal Altex is in the process of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago Stool Tests May Help Spot COVID-19 Transmission



ZHUHAI, CHINA — Health authorities might be able to detect COVID-19's spread by testing the sewers of a community for the coronavirus's RNA. Citing a new study in Gastroenterology, British.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:27 Published 3 weeks ago Simpler methods of saliva test being employed for coronavirus testing



Several simpler methods apart from nasopharyngeal swab technique are being used to conduct coronavirus testing that may help flatten the transmission curve in order to prevent a sharp spike in cases... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on May 15, 2020