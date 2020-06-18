Global  

Mountain Lion Rescued Roaming San Francisco Streets
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:13s - Published
A mountain lion was captured in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood Thursday morning.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(6-18-20)

