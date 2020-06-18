Mountain Lion Rescued Roaming San Francisco Streets
A mountain lion was captured in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood Thursday morning.
Joe Vazquez reports.
(6-18-20)
San Francisco Renters Break Leases, Flee CityA survey from the San Francisco Apartment Association found that 7.5% of renters have broken their lease over the last three months. Kenny Choi reports. (6-18-20)
MOUNTAIN LION: Mountain Lion runs loose in San Francisco's China Basin neighorhoodMountain Lion runs loose in San Francisco's China Basin neighorhood
Wayward Mountain Lion Captured In San Francisco's Mission Bay NeighborhoodA wayward mountain lion who has been seen wandering around the streets of San Francisco was captured by police and animal control officers in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood early Thursday. Anne..