Mountain Lion Rescued Roaming San Francisco Streets



Related videos from verified sources San Francisco Renters Break Leases, Flee City



A survey from the San Francisco Apartment Association found that 7.5% of renters have broken their lease over the last three months. Kenny Choi reports. (6-18-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Published 18 minutes ago MOUNTAIN LION: Mountain Lion runs loose in San Francisco's China Basin neighorhood



Mountain Lion runs loose in San Francisco's China Basin neighorhood Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:32 Published 4 hours ago Wayward Mountain Lion Captured In San Francisco's Mission Bay Neighborhood



A wayward mountain lion who has been seen wandering around the streets of San Francisco was captured by police and animal control officers in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood early Thursday. Anne.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:10 Published 4 hours ago