The vault: A family affair at 2017 Denver Juneteenth celebration

The vault: Juneteenth ahead of election of first black Denver mayor



A historic Juneteenth in Denver in 1991: The last celebration before the city's first black mayor was sworn in. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:04 Published 4 minutes ago

The vault: The pride of Juneteenth as seen in 1993



A look back at a 1993 Juneteenth celebration in Denver, from the Denver7 vault. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:35 Published 4 minutes ago