Only On: Survivor Of Huntington Beach Oktoberfest Explosion Speaks Out Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:23s - Published 3 weeks ago Only On: Survivor Of Huntington Beach Oktoberfest Explosion Speaks Out Last October, a series of vault explosions at Old World Village in Huntington Beach injured five people, including Bernie Bischof who has now filed suit against Southern California Edison. 0

