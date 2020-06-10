MORNING REPORT

Global  

Parents are more worried about the cost of child care after the pandemic than before.

And Target is boosting its minimum wage to $15 and offering free virtual doctor visits.

Jane King reports.

To $15 and offering free virtual doctor visits.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more good morning target is permanently raising its minimum wage to 15 dollars permanently.

The company also said it would award a $200 bonus to frontline store workers and hourly distribution center workers, add sick leave benefits and offer free virtual physician visits for the rest of the year to all workers.

****** parents are worried that the child care costs are going to rise after the pandemic.

A care dot com survey found that 52 percent of respondents expect that child care will be more expensive than it was before the coronavirus.

Aside from child care costs, the coronavirus-focused survey also found that parents are worried about sending their children back to daycare centers.

******* stocks closed lower as coronavirus cases creep higher.

One analyst says markets could be rangebound till a medical breakthrough happens.

****** cinemark will reopen all us movie theaters by july 17th.

The chain operates 555 theaters globally.

Last week, amc, the nation's largest theater said it planned on reopening in july, but did not give a specific date.

******** following quaker foods' announcement wednesday that it will



