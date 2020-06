Supreme Court rules to preserve DACA

Says administration used faulty procedure to end program

SHUT DOWN DACA -- THAT'S THEPROGRAM THAT GIVES TEMPORARYLEGAL STATUS TO IMMIGRANTSILLEGALLY BROUGHT HERE ASCHILDREN.

KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE'SCRAIG SMITH REPORTS --- PARTOF THE RULING TELLS DACARECIPIENTS -- THEY CAN NOTCOMPLETELY RELAX.ROSA SAYS SHE WAS ONLY SIX WHENHER PARENTS BROUGHT HER FROMMEXICO 22 YEARS AGO.

SHE SEESTHE SUPREME COURT RULING ASGOOD NEWS---WITH A CATCH.

:26ROSA: IT GAVE ME SOME PEACE,BUT NOT ALL THE WAY JUSTBECAUSE YOU KNOW WE'RE STILLKIND OF UNCERTAIN OF WHAT'SGOING TO HAPPEN UNTIL WE GETHOW CAN I SAY, SOMETHING MOREPERMANENT.

:42 RUNS: 16 ROSASAYS SHE STILL HAS SOME FEARIMMIGRATION AGENTS COULDDEPORT HER.

SHE SAYS SPEAKINGMOSTLY ENGLISH, SHE'D HAVE AHARD TIME FUNCTIONING IF SHEWERE DEPORTED TO MEXICO.

SHESAYS THE DACA RULING ISESPECIALLY GOOD NEWS FOR HERDAUGHTER.

ROSA: 1:57 SHE IS INTREATMENT FOR LEUKEMIA.

SO FORME, IT HAS REALLY HELPED MEBECAUSE I CAN BE HERE WITHHER, YOU KNOW, GOING BACK TOMY HOME COUNTRY.

I WOULDN'T BEABLE TO GIVE HER THE TREATMENTTHAT SHE NEEDS OVER THERE.2:13 RUNS : 16 IMMIGRATIONATTORNEY MO GOLDMAN SAYS THESUPREME COURT RULED THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION HAS THE POWERTO END DACA BUT IT DID NOT USETHE RIGHT PROCEDURE.

HE SAYSTHE ADMINISTRATION COULD TRYAGAIN.

GOLDMAN 1:36 I'MCONCERNED THAT THAT COULDOCCUR OBVIOUSLY IT WOULD THENPROBABLY GO BACK INTOLITIGATION AND BE UNDER MORESCRUTINY.

SO, YOU KNOW, WEMIGHT END UP BACK WHERE WESTARTED AGAIN BACK IN THECOURTS MOST LIKELY WE WOULD.1:52 RUNS:16 GOLDMAN SAYSCONGRESS NEEDS TO ACT ONIMMIGRATION REFORM.

HE SAYSFOR NOW THE RULING ISSOMETHING TO CELEBRATE, BUTHE'S STILL TELLING HIS DACACLIENTS TO MAKE SURE THEIRPAPERWORK IS UP TO DATE.

ROSASAYS DACA HELPED HER HOLD AJOB AND CONTRIBUTE TO OURSOCIETY BUT SHE KNOWS SHENEEDS TO WATCH FOR WHATHAPPENS NEXT.

:59 YES, THERE'SSTILL SOME CONCERNS, SOMEDOUBTS BECAUSE YOU KNOW, THISIS MY HOME, THIS IS WHERE IGREW UP.

SO, YOU KNOW, I DON'TKNOW ANY OTHER PLACE THANHERE.

