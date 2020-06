A southwest Florida DACA recipient says SCOUTS' recent ruling on the program has him breathing a very temporary sigh of relief.



Related videos from verified sources North Texas DACA Recipient Reacts To SCOTUS Decision



Emma Chalott has been living in the U.S. for 17 years. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:56 Published 3 hours ago Huntsville Dreamer reacts to Supreme Court DACA ruling



Huntsville Dreamer reacts to Supreme Court DACA ruling Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 4 hours ago SCOTUS: DACA Stand!



On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the young immigrants shielded from deportation by the Dream Act. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was implemented in 2012. It.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 11 hours ago