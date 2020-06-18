Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maryland Dreamers Celebrate Supreme Court's DACA Ruling
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Maryland Dreamers Celebrate Supreme Court's DACA Ruling

Maryland Dreamers Celebrate Supreme Court's DACA Ruling

For the second time this week, the Supreme Court handed down a historic decision; young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, known as Dreamers, will not be force to leave anytime soon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court's DACA decision: Washington played a role

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling, blocking the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Supreme Court Daca ruling: 'This means continuing to live the American dream'

So-called Dreamers tell the BBC what the US Supreme Court's immigration decision means for them.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


'Today is a victory for us all': Tech world reacts to Supreme Court's DACA decision

The U.S. Supreme Court just delivered good news for DREAMers — and the tech world is...
Mashable - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado officials, lawmakers praise Supreme Court's decision on DACA, call for immigration reform [Video]

Colorado officials, lawmakers praise Supreme Court's decision on DACA, call for immigration reform

Colorado leaders, DACA recipients applaud Supreme Courts decision allowing DACA program to stand

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:07Published
Bay Area Dreamers Celebrate SCOTUS DACA Decision [Video]

Bay Area Dreamers Celebrate SCOTUS DACA Decision

The Supreme Court rejected the Trump Administration's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. Len..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:47Published
Supreme Court Deals Blow To Trump Administration With DACA Decision [Video]

Supreme Court Deals Blow To Trump Administration With DACA Decision

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez shares more on the Supreme Court's decision.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:26Published