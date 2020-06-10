Global  

EA Play 2020 in under 10 minutes: Apex, Indies, Star Wars, and Skate

E3 might have been cancelled this year, but we're still getting plenty of new games.

On EA's Play livestream event, we got the scoop on a bunch of upcoming releases.Apex Legends new season is starting soon, with a "Lost Treasure" event.

We're also getting a new competitive shooter in Rocket Arena, a hero shooter where every character has explosive weapons and abilities.

These games are also coming to Steam, along with cross-platform play, and Apex Legends is also heading to Nintendo Switch.

It Takes Two is another two-character action game from the creators of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out, and Lost in Random drops you in a spooky fairy-tale world where a with a living die (dice?) who can control probability.

Round everything out with more details about Star Wars Squadron including subsystems, ship customization, and single-player campaign, a remastered Command and Conquer on Steam, and the rebirth of Skateboarding game Skate, and 2020 looks pretty packed.

