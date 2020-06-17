Gov. Hogan Issues Proclamation Recognizing June 19 As Juneteenth Day
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Gov. Hogan Issues Proclamation Recognizing June 19 As Juneteenth Day
Gov.
Larry Hogan has proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and "celebrate the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery," he said in a tweet Thursday.
Juneteenth, the annual U.S. holiday that falls on June 19, has taken on greater meaning for many this year. Juneteenth, which is a mash-up of the words June and 19th, is also known as Emancipation Day...