Gov. Hogan Issues Proclamation Recognizing June 19 As Juneteenth Day

Larry Hogan has proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and "celebrate the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery," he said in a tweet Thursday.



