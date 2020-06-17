Global  

Gov. Hogan Issues Proclamation Recognizing June 19 As Juneteenth Day
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Gov.

Larry Hogan has proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and "celebrate the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery," he said in a tweet Thursday.

