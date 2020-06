Guy Pours Beer In Mug Via Golf Trickshot to Kill Quarantine Blues

This guy came up with an innovative way of killing quarantine blues.

He placed a beer bottle next to a mug on the table and put tiles around to support it.

He then played a golf trickshot and struck the ball targetting the bottle.

It fell onto the mug and poured the beer inside as he completed his trickshot and enjoyed the drink he uniquely poured himself.