Juneteenth celebration set for Friday
Many celebrations will be held around metro Detroit in honor of Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in the United states.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan.

NFL plans to observe Juneteenth as league holiday

The NFL plans to recognize Juneteenth as a league holiday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the...
Juneteenth recognition prompts Triad credit union to close early Friday

In a first for the Winston-Salem financial institution, Truliant Federal Credit Union will close...
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he is rescheduling his first campaign...
TrinityChicago

Trinity UCC Black Lives Matter Radio - A Juneteenth Liberation Celebration Cierra Chamberlin - Live Free Guest Producer - Rev.… https://t.co/ZYYYbpKDlf 2 seconds ago

RELLYTHAPROPHET

Relly Tha Prophet Juneteenth celebration slated for Friday in Manchester | Local News | https://t.co/2l9A26JRn3 https://t.co/oalpQ7S5hc 1 minute ago

GinaGaston13

Gina Gaston RT @USC: The USC community is invited to gather online Friday morning for an intercampus commemoration of #Juneteenth, a day of reflection… 2 minutes ago

JillFuglister

Jill Fuglister RT @meyermt: This Friday, for the first time, @meyermt will close to honor#Juneteenth, a celebration marking the 155th anniversary of the d… 3 minutes ago

AlexisAdkins

Alexis Adkins RT @crowdedfire: Tomorrow, Fri, 6/19 is Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United St… 6 minutes ago

UjimaBoston

The Ujima Project RT @ICAinBOSTON: Join us on #Juneteenth for Freedom Fête, a virtual dance party with DJs @deeediggity, @TortugaMinor @AshLauryn313, and @ea… 8 minutes ago

seneeah

BLACK LIVES MATTER 👩🏾🏡 RT @ASU: Friday is #Juneteenth, "Freedom Day," commemorating the day the last enslaved Africans and African Americans in the U.S. became fr… 10 minutes ago

igerspgh

Instagramers Pittsburgh Friday’s Live lineup has silent meditation, DJ sets and a celebration of Black joy for #Juneteenth 💫… https://t.co/4QrEfJxavQ 11 minutes ago


What is Juneteenth? A Q&A with Shannon Sims [Video]

What is Juneteenth? A Q&A with Shannon Sims

Happy Juneteenth, Milwaukee! Many of us may still have some questions about what this holiday means. Sit back, relax, and let Shannon Sims tell you all about it! Watch Juneteenth stories all day..

Juneteenth flag to fly over the State Capitol Building for the first time in state history [Video]

Juneteenth flag to fly over the State Capitol Building for the first time in state history

​Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the Juneteenth flag will be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol beginning at sunrise on Friday, June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth.

Fort Wayne's 2020 Juneteenth celebration to have several events this year [Video]

Fort Wayne's 2020 Juneteenth celebration to have several events this year

Juneteenth is one day away. It's an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolishing of slavery in Texas and throughout the United States.

