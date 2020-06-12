Juneteenth celebration set for Friday
Many celebrations will be held around metro Detroit in honor of Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in the United states.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan.
What is Juneteenth? A Q&A with Shannon SimsHappy Juneteenth, Milwaukee! Many of us may still have some questions about what this holiday means. Sit back, relax, and let Shannon Sims tell you all about it! Watch Juneteenth stories all day..
Juneteenth flag to fly over the State Capitol Building for the first time in state historyGov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the Juneteenth flag will be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol beginning at sunrise on Friday, June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth.
Fort Wayne's 2020 Juneteenth celebration to have several events this yearJuneteenth is one day away. It's an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolishing of slavery in Texas and throughout the United States.