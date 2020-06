As the killing of a 27-year-old black man in an encounter with two white officers late Friday...

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot a black man who ran away with his Taser last week...

Jasmina Alston RT @cbs46 : #BREAKING : Former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe, accused of fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks, has been moved to Gwinnett… 9 minutes ago

dschmeed RT @STEPHMHAMILL : ‘Justified In Using Deadly Force’: Former Police Officer @TheOfficerTatum Sides With Atlanta Officer In Shooting Death Of… 8 minutes ago

Charles RT @democracynow : BREAKING: Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot, is charge… 2 minutes ago

miss jess 🕊 stay safe, mask on pls 💓 RT @NBCNews : BREAKING: Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, Ful… 31 seconds ago

jeanne fisher RT @KPNatsFan : This case won’t be easy to win, bit the charges are an important step in the right direction. Police officers have too often… 18 seconds ago