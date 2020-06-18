Firework Sales (6-18-20)

To believe but we are just weeks away from the 4th of july, and that means fireworks sales.

If you thought the coronavirus might have an impact on turnout this year staff at one of our local fireworks stores say you might neeed to think again.

With more here's kq2's ron johnson.

<<ron johnson reporting staff at kovac's fireworks are getting ready for what they feel will be another successful yearsotwith just about every firework you could think of in stock and thensome, staff say the rush to prepare hasn't slowed down.

Sotsotthe momentum so far not slowed by covid-19, staff at the fireworks store said this memorial day was a bit of a test run for the business.sot judging by how well that went staff say they are ready for the crowds, the demand.

Sot and of course for the fireworks sot ron johnson kq2 news>> kovac's will start selling fireworks for this year's fourth of july celebrations starting saturday.

They're open year-round by appointment.

(sot)