Greg Rutherford says Olympics 'won't be the same' after Tokyo 2020 postponed by Covid-19



The British former Olympic and world long jump champion Greg Rutherford says he feels "terrible" for athletes who had hoped to participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. The Games were.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago

'Starting Immediately' Gov. Greg Abbott Says Childcare Services Can Reopen, Bars Too



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed Texas' reopening from the State Capitol amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that all childcare services can reopen "immediately." Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:08 Published on May 18, 2020