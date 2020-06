Hotels Making Changes, Preparing To Welcome Guests As Travel Resumes

Changes You Can Expect at Hotels Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic



If you love to stay at hotels, be aware that several things will probably have changed. Veuerโ€™s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:00 Published on May 25, 2020

Pinellas County beach resorts make changes to keep guests safe from COVID-19



Beach hotels in Pinellas County are working to stop the spread of COVID-19 with Memorial Day weekend and the summer months quickly approaching. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:24 Published on May 13, 2020