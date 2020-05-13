Global  

Hotels Making Changes, Preparing To Welcome Guests As Travel Resumes
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:21s - Published
If you plan to travel this summer, you can expect major changes at hotels, including plexiglass barriers and no more buffets; Kris Van Cleave reports for CBS2.

