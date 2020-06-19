Shannon High holds vigil for Ja Kobe Cooper

16-year old Ja Kobe Cooper collapse and died during a football workout earlier this week.

Wlov the shannon community is grieving the loss of the 16-year old ja kobe cooper, who tragically collapsed and died during football practice earlier this week.

Wtva's matt st.

Jean is live from shannon high school where earlier tonight friends, family and teammates held a candelight vigil for cooper.

Every one i spoke with tonight about ja kobe cooper described him as a person who lit up the room and his presence will be sorely missed.

."

(nat) find a memory of ja kobe that brings you joy, that brings you laughter, and hold that moment, forever.

(track) several people got up in front to speak about cooper, including his coach daryl carter.

(carter) the one thing about ja kobe, he wasn't just a football player around me.

(track) and he wasn't just a football player for his family either.

According to some of his cousins, who called him keyshawn, he was the glue .

(cousin 1) when they said this it was just like not keyshawn, so, it's like it took a piece out of the family like the heart gone.

(cousin 2) everybody loved him, everybody cared for him he was their number one guy, you know that dealt with everybody, he was sweet, kind, you know very helpful, there wasn't anything really negative you could say about him.

The entire football team and cheerleaders were on the field for the ceremony.

We have not received information from the coronor in regards to the exact cause of death.

