Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon High holds vigil for Ja Kobe Cooper
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Shannon High holds vigil for Ja Kobe Cooper

Shannon High holds vigil for Ja Kobe Cooper

16-year old Ja Kobe Cooper collapse and died during a football workout earlier this week.

Friends, family, and teammates held a candlelight vigil to honor his memory.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wlov the shannon community is grieving the loss of the 16-year old ja kobe cooper, who tragically collapsed and died during football practice earlier this week.

Wtva's matt st.

Jean is live from shannon high school where earlier tonight friends, family and teammates held a candelight vigil for cooper.

Every one i spoke with tonight about ja kobe cooper described him as a person who lit up the room and his presence will be sorely missed.

."

(nat) find a memory of ja kobe that brings you joy, that brings you laughter, and hold that moment, forever.

(track) several people got up in front to speak about cooper, including his coach daryl carter.

(carter) the one thing about ja kobe, he wasn't just a football player around me.

(track) and he wasn't just a football player for his family either.

According to some of his cousins, who called him keyshawn, he was the glue .

(cousin 1) when they said this it was just like not keyshawn, so, it's like it took a piece out of the family like the heart gone.

(cousin 2) everybody loved him, everybody cared for him he was their number one guy, you know that dealt with everybody, he was sweet, kind, you know very helpful, there wasn't anything really negative you could say about him.

The entire football team and cheerleaders were on the field for the ceremony.

We have not received information from the coronor in regards to the exact cause of death.

Reporting in shannon, matt st.

Jean, wtva 9 news





Tweets about this

Charley58115169

MrCharley Shannon High holds vigil for Ja Kobe Cooper https://t.co/cGb3EIm9Ed 4 days ago

matthewc7673

Matt Carr RT @wtva9news: 16-year-old Ja Kobe Cooper collapse and died during a football workout earlier this week. Friends, family, and teammates hel… 4 days ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News 16-year-old Ja Kobe Cooper collapse and died during a football workout earlier this week. Friends, family, and team… https://t.co/0Gd4kW6GDm 5 days ago

MattStJeanWTVA

Matt St. Jean WTVA 16-year-old Ja Kobe Cooper collapse and died during a football workout earlier this week. Friends, family, and team… https://t.co/KIYsxA1FZa 5 days ago