MLB players' union counters with offer of 70-game season

Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, leaving them and the teams 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

Baseball's players association made a new offer on Thursday, asking for a 70-game season rather than...

The union representing Major League Baseball players said on Saturday it had rejected MLB's latest...

Major League Baseball has made a fourth proposal to the players' union aimed at starting the...

NESN The MLB Players' Association have countered with a 70-game season, and said that in discussions Tuesday, commission… https://t.co/Iq6493ujIq 7 hours ago