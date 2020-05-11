Global  

MLB players' union counters with offer of 70-game season
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, leaving them and the teams 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

