India-China border face-off: People of Vaishali pay tribute to Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh in Bihar

People of Vaishali paid tribute to Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh in Bihar on June 19.

Sepoy Jai Kishor lost his life in a violent clash at Galwan valley of Ladakh on June 15-16.Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh mortal remains have been brought at his Bihar residence's Vaishali.

Large number of people gathered at this residence gave him 20 soldiers of India Army lost their life in the violent clash.