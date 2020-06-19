Bilic: Football return left me 'proud'
West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says he felt 'at home' following football's return, adding he cannot wait to resume the Championship season.
Championship managers excited to returnSlaven Bilic, Pep Clotet and Scott Parker discuss their side's imminent return to Championship action, while Jake Livermore reflects on the Black Lives Matter movement.