Bilic: Football return left me 'proud' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 day ago Bilic: Football return left me 'proud' West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says he felt 'at home' following football's return, adding he cannot wait to resume the Championship season. 0

Tweets about this Luke Conlaund RT @footballdaily: "Football return left me proud" West Brom manager Slaven Bilic on the return of football https://t.co/K6FsbcdzDb 1 day ago Football Daily "Football return left me proud" West Brom manager Slaven Bilic on the return of football https://t.co/K6FsbcdzDb 1 day ago

