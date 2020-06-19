Global  

Bilic: Football return left me 'proud'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published
West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says he felt 'at home' following football's return, adding he cannot wait to resume the Championship season.

