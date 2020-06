Workers of Indian Youth Congress celebrate Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday in Aligarh Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Workers of Indian Youth Congress celebrate Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday in Aligarh Workers of Indian Youth Congress performed a 'havan' in Aligarh on the occasion of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday. They prayed for Rahul Gandhi's long life and good health. The volunteers also distributed 'Corona-Nyay Kit' and pledged to boycott all Chinese products. A Volunteer said, "We prayed for his long life and good health. We also took oath to boycott Chinese products and will conduct an awareness drive against use of Chinese products". 0

