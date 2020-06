PM Modi pays tribute to Acharya Mahapragya on his birth anniversary Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published 6 minutes ago PM Modi pays tribute to Acharya Mahapragya on his birth anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Acharya Mahapragya on his birth anniversary on June 19. PM Modi said, "Our Atal ji, who himself was connoisseur of literature, used to often say, 'I am an admirer of Acharya Mahapragya's literature, the depth of his literature, his words and his knowledge." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Annu Kumari RT @sanjayjaiswalMP: PM Modi pays tribute to Acharya Mahapragya Ji on his 100th birth anniversary https://t.co/pP7rPDI4r7 via NaMo App http… 5 minutes ago हरीश भारतीय PM Modi pays tribute to Acharya Mahapragya Ji on his 100th birth anniversary https://t.co/8M53J7evCj via NaMo App https://t.co/CqOhf9EJih 9 minutes ago Raghav RT @Thalapa74028113: PM Modi pays tribute to Acharya Mahapragya Ji on his 100th birth anniversary https://t.co/vhSu3CDmSy via NaMo App http… 22 minutes ago Raghav RT @republic: #LIVE | PM Modi pays tribute to Acharya Mahapragya; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei https://t.co/TvsThDGD0s 29 minutes ago