Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family members.

The actor's father KK Singh and sister Shweta Singh Kirti bid him a tearful adieu.

The rest of the rituals will be done at Sushant's house in Patna.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai's Bandra home on June 14.

Police said it was a case of death by suicide and no suicide note was found.

Sushant's post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Sushant's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium on June 15.

Police are probing Sushant’s death and the angle of 'professional rivalry'.

It is being said that the 34-year-old actor was suffering from depression.