Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family members.

The actor's father KK Singh and sister Shweta Singh Kirti bid him a tearful adieu.

The rest of the rituals will be done at Sushant's house in Patna.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai's Bandra home on June 14.

Police said it was a case of death by suicide and no suicide note was found.

Sushant's post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Sushant's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium on June 15.

Police are probing Sushant’s death and the angle of 'professional rivalry'.

It is being said that the 34-year-old actor was suffering from depression.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's family immerses his ashes in river Ganga

Sushant Singh Rajput's family immersed his ashes in River Ganga, Patna.
DNA - Published

Sushant, Ash & Kat's picture is pure gold

While Sushant Singh Rajput's family immersed his ashes in the holy river of Ganga today, an old...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga

The ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar on Thursday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:14Published
Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga [Video]

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family returned to Patna today to immerse his ashes in Ganga. In other news, TV actor Paras Chhabra replaced his tattoo with ex-girlfriend's name Akanksha on his wrist..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:17Published
Sushant Singh Rajput s ashes immersion today, reveals sister Shweta [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput s ashes immersion today, reveals sister Shweta

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes will be immersed in Patna on Thursday. The late actor's family performed his last rites earlier on Monday and had flown to their hometown Patna on Wednesday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:59Published