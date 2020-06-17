Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Howe: Fraser not 'focused on relegation battle'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Howe: Fraser not 'focused on relegation battle'

Howe: Fraser not 'focused on relegation battle'

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that he only wants players 'focused on the relegation battle' after revealing that Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Bournemouth reveal Ryan Fraser has REJECTED short-term contract extension at Premier League strugglers

Bournemouth have confirmed that Ryan Fraser has declined to sign a short-term contract extension for...
talkSPORT - Published



Tweets about this

ChrisChohan

Chris Chohan RT @chriswisey: Ryan Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth. Eddie Howe has confirmed it was his decision over whether to use Fras… 9 minutes ago

chriswisey

Chris Wise Ryan Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth. Eddie Howe has confirmed it was his decision over whether to… https://t.co/oPuuNmzkz8 1 hour ago