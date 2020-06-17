Howe: Fraser not 'focused on relegation battle'
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that he only wants players 'focused on the relegation battle' after revealing that Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club.
Chris Chohan RT @chriswisey: Ryan Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth. Eddie Howe has confirmed it was his decision over whether to use Fras… 9 minutes ago
Chris Wise Ryan Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth. Eddie Howe has confirmed it was his decision over whether to… https://t.co/oPuuNmzkz8 1 hour ago