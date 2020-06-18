Juneteenth Celebrations Planned In Pittsburgh
June 19, 2020 marks the one year anniversary of Pennsylvania declaring June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day.
KDKA's Amy Wadas has a list of events taking place across the area.
Juneteenth celebrations come to Capital citySpecial commemorations of an important day in American history are set for the next few days, as Juneteenth arrives.
Juneteenth celebration set for FridayMany celebrations will be held around metro Detroit in honor of Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in the United states. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring..
Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S.Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.