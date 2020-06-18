Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juneteenth Celebrations Planned In Pittsburgh
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Juneteenth Celebrations Planned In Pittsburgh

Juneteenth Celebrations Planned In Pittsburgh

June 19, 2020 marks the one year anniversary of Pennsylvania declaring June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day.

KDKA's Amy Wadas has a list of events taking place across the area.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Juneteenth celebrations come to Capital city [Video]

Juneteenth celebrations come to Capital city

Special commemorations of an important day in American history are set for the next few days, as Juneteenth arrives.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:28Published
Juneteenth celebration set for Friday [Video]

Juneteenth celebration set for Friday

Many celebrations will be held around metro Detroit in honor of Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in the United states. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:15Published
Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S. [Video]

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:21Published