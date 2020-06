Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Chances of storms arrive later today and into the weekend.

Your Friday will still be warm and muggy with highs in the mid-80s.

It won't be a wash today.

The weekend will not be as warm with highs in the 70s.

The best chance of more widespread rain will be Saturday.

Sunday will just have a chance of a storm, and wouldn't last all day.

Summer officially arrives on Saturday.

On & off showers storms will continue into next week.