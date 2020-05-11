Global  

Billie Eilish granted permanent restraining order against stalker
Billie Eilish granted permanent restraining order against stalker

Billie Eilish granted permanent restraining order against stalker

Billie Eilish has been granted a permanent restraining order against her alleged stalker Prenell Rousseau, who must stay away from her for three years.

