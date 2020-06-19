Mug Club: 13th Annual Father's Day Chicken Barbeque

Morning mug club... brought to you by holland farms bakery and deli.

Coming up this sunday, june 21st, the sons of the whitestown american legion are hosting their 13th annual father's day chicken barbeque.

This will be at the american legion post #1113, in whitesboro.

It's happening from 12 noon, until they're all sold out.

For only 10-dollars, you can get a half chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce and a roll.

This is take-out only, organizers will bring everything out to you in their parking lot.

You can order from your car when you get there, or pre- order.

To do that, call gary at 315-404-5675 and leave a message.

All pre-sale dinners must be picked up by 2 p.m.

Signs will be posted, but you're asked to enter from main street, and exit on to mohawk street.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their face coverings and social distance.

All of the proceeds go to benefit the "alivia paige moylan scholarship fund".

We will get all of this information on our website, wktv- dot-com.

And if you would like to become a member of our morning mug club... just call or email us with that information listed right there on