Tulsa Arena Officials Asks Trump Campaign for Health and Safety Plan Before Rally
Tulsa Arena Officials Asks Trump Campaign for Health and Safety Plan Before Rally

Tulsa Arena Officials Asks Trump Campaign for Health and Safety Plan Before Rally

Mere days before holding its first rally in months, Oklahoma arena officials are asking the Trump campaign ‘so, what’s your health and safety plan for this event?’ Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

