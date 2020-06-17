Twitter Is Experimenting with a New 'Audio Tweet' Feature
Employees Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin explained the new feature in a blog post.
Keynode's TechTalk RT QuickTake 🔊 SOUND ON: Now, in addition to seeing tweets, you'll be able to hear them.
Twitter is experimenting… https://t.co/hXeoJiPeSq 4 hours ago
Tony Writer Experimenting with sound levels through Audacity. It's all systems go with the audio - technica AT2020USB+… https://t.co/nHJ8ixgtYO 5 hours ago
🎆Pop Art Explosion! #PopArt #PopArtExplosion RT @QuickTake: 🔊 SOUND ON: Now, in addition to seeing tweets, you'll be able to hear them.
Twitter is experimenting with letting users sen… 6 hours ago
Bloomberg QuickTake 🔊 SOUND ON: Now, in addition to seeing tweets, you'll be able to hear them.
Twitter is experimenting with letting… https://t.co/6MfzwVeGGl 9 hours ago
joe costanzo RT @KFIAM640: Twitter is experimenting with a new 'audio tweet' feature. Employees Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin explained the new featu… 11 hours ago
KFI AM 640 Twitter is experimenting with a new 'audio tweet' feature. Employees Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin explained the… https://t.co/Xnhf3cot3c 11 hours ago
ZK7_PATRIOT RT @love4thegameAK: 🔊 SOUND ON: Now, in addition to seeing tweets, you'll be able to hear them.
Twitter is experimenting with letting user… 11 hours ago
RyGuy RT @Fly923: Twitter Is Experimenting with a New 'Audio Tweet' Feature!
#NIGHTSHOW https://t.co/cCXxJ9Xjdp 12 hours ago
Cardi B Tries Out New Twitter Audio Feature, Selena Gomez Hands Her Instagram to Stacey Abrams & More Music News | Billboard NewCardi B hilariously takes advantage of Twitter's new audio feature, Selena Gomez hands her Instagram over to Stacey Abrams and The Black Eyed Peas talk new album and Fergie.
John Legend, Cardi B and Liz Phair Are Huge Fans of Twitter Audio Feature | Billboard NewsJohn Legend, Cardi B and Liz Phair Are Huge Fans of Twitter Audio Feature | Billboard News
Tech Center: Twitter Audio ClipsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at Twitter's new audio clip feature.