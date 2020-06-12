Global  

Benedict Cumberbatch and Shia LaBeouf to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Benedict Cumberbatch, Shia LaBeouf, and Kelly Clarkson are among the big names who will be honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

