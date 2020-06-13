Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the order on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth A Paid Holiday For State Workers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year making June 19 a permanent state...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteSeattle Times


Cuomo declares Juneteenth NY state holiday

New York's governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this

pete_mielke

Pete Mielke Cuomo Signs Another Unpopular Executive Order https://t.co/v8Z2Pvg0GZ 22 minutes ago

6549lmartin

STOP THE INDOCTRINATION IN SCHOOLS & MEDIA Cuomo Signs Another Unpopular Executive Order https://t.co/CX7nVyY8FD 34 minutes ago

Patrick19531

Patrick1953⭐⭐⭐ Dictator Cuomo Signs Another Unpopular Executive Order https://t.co/JWBEJA9JVm 42 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees: https://t.co/zReR70lzd9 #JUNETEENTH2020 #JuneteenthDay 46 minutes ago

Chez_Celeste

ChezCeleste Gov. Andrew Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth A Paid Holiday For State Workers https://t.co/a65P4jesEN 1 hour ago

pjkate

🍀jacoo🌺 Cuomo Signs Another Unpopular Executive Order https://t.co/owkA1UCeqb 5 hours ago

foxromps

foxromps RT @NewsHour: New York Gov. Cuomo signs an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the… 6 hours ago

ChadBLarsen

C B Larsen Cuomo Signs Another Unpopular Executive Order https://t.co/R7MEGuQghW 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cuomo: NY has lowest positive percentage of virus cases since March [Video]

Cuomo: NY has lowest positive percentage of virus cases since March

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has the lowest percentage of positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. He also said he'd be issuing an executive order allowing for the immediate..

Credit: WKTVPublished
Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order Calling For Local Governments To Reform Police Departments [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order Calling For Local Governments To Reform Police Departments

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Saturday to every local government across the state -- re-evaluate and reform your police department with community input or else; CBS2's Andrea Grymes..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published
Executive Order Mandates Local Governments Reform Police Departments With Community Input [Video]

Executive Order Mandates Local Governments Reform Police Departments With Community Input

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants every local government across the state to re-evaluate its police department with community input; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published