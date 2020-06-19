“Back to the Drawing Board” as Marketers Seek Agility in Media Investment, OMD’s Colonna

Buffeted by the pandemic and civil upheaval over racial injustice, marketers are "going back to drawing boards" as the "tried and true" marketing strategies are not necessarily useful now, says Kristen Colonna, Chief Strategy Officer of OMD USA, in this interview with Beet.TV She calls for great flexibility from media owners and a greater focus on optimization and business outcomes.

These will among the topics of conversations at next week's IAB NewFronts.

This video is a preview in a series leading up to the 2020 IAB NewFronts.

Please visit this page for additional segments from the Road to the NewFronts 2020.

This Beet.TV series is presented by the IAB.