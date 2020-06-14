Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local Churches Invited to Ring Church Bells for 8 Minutes, 46 Seconds
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Local Churches Invited to Ring Church Bells for 8 Minutes, 46 Seconds

Local Churches Invited to Ring Church Bells for 8 Minutes, 46 Seconds

Messiah Community Church in Denver rings bells to stand against racism and celebrate Juneteenth,

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MURDER AND SEVERAL OTHERCHARGES.HE WILL BE BACK IN COURTTOMORROW TO BE ADVISED OF THOSECHARGES.



Related news from verified sources

Church bells to toll in Denver in remembrance of Charleston church shooting, Juneteenth and George Floyd

Churches across Denver will ring their bells for eight minutes, 46 seconds to remember the Emmanuel...
Denver Post - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two churches plan vigil for 5th anniversary of Charleston church shooting [Video]

Two churches plan vigil for 5th anniversary of Charleston church shooting

Two churches plan vigil for 5th anniversary of Charleston church shooting

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:09Published
Church bells chime for victims of Grenfell [Video]

Church bells chime for victims of Grenfell

Churches in London rung bells 72 times to mark three years since the tragedy

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:53Published
Church bells ring 72 times in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire [Video]

Church bells ring 72 times in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire

Churches across London have marked the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. They rang their bells 72 times in memory of the 72 people who died in the disaster on June 14 2017. From 10.30pm,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published