Sharon Osbourne and her The Talk co-stars set to host Daytime Emmy Awards
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond - who are the co-hosts of 'The Talk' - will host the Daytime Emmy Awards later this month.

