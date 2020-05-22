Sharon Osbourne and her The Talk co-stars set to host Daytime Emmy Awards Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published 4 days ago Sharon Osbourne and her The Talk co-stars set to host Daytime Emmy Awards Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond - who are the co-hosts of 'The Talk' - will host the Daytime Emmy Awards later this month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources







Tweets about this Female First Sharon Osbourne and her The Talk co-stars set to host Daytime Emmy Awards https://t.co/QTibwBEnWr 3 days ago Debbie Durkin, Producer CONGRATULATIONS! 🎉'The Talk' Stars to Host 2020 Daytime Emmys! Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann I… https://t.co/IMMFva229a 4 days ago