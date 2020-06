The Cooler! How To Keep Up Water Cooler Talk While Working Remote! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 day ago The Cooler! How To Keep Up Water Cooler Talk While Working Remote! If you’ve had to switch from working in the office to working remotely there’s probably something you really miss about the office; water cooler talk! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this