Coronavirus Has Contaminated Beijing's Major Food Market

BEIJING — China has published the preliminary report on the Xinfadi market, a major food distributor that is linked to Beijing's latest surge in coronavirus cases, according to Reuters.

Citing the initial findings, Reuters reports the market's seafood and meat stalls were heavily contaminated by the virus.

The Chinese report speculates that low temperatures and high humidity helped the virus to thrive at the market.

Citing the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters reports that most Xinfadi employees who became sick worked in the seafood section, followed by the beef and mutton section.

Patients linked to the seafood section were the first to show symptoms. Inspectors found the virus on chopping boards used for imported salmon.

Reuters reports that Chinese authorities have warned the public against eating uncooked salmon and halted imports of the fish from European suppliers.