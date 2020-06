Jimmy Kimmel Is Taking A Summer Break

CNN reports that Jimmy Kimmel is taking a summer break.

Like other talk shows, Kimmel has been producing his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After hosting the show "for almost 18 years," Kimmel says that he's ready to take a few months off.

He explained, "There's nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I'm healthy, I just need a couple of months off." After Kimmel's break, he'll be back full swing.