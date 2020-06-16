Pneumonia patches in Satyendar Jain's lungs increased: CM Kejriwal

Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain is admitted in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Speaking on Jain's health, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said, "His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased.

He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today.

The advice of doctors will be followed." On AAP not being invited for all-party meeting called by PM Modi, Kejriwal said, "We stand with the country and our security forces.

Strict action should be taken against China."