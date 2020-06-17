Kelly Clarkson prioritising children amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is making her children a "priority" amid her divorce.

The singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this month, and in the wake of their split, Kelly wants to put their children first.

The former couple have River Rose, six, and Remington Alexander, four, together and Kelly is keen to make sure they grow up in a "stable, loving environment".

A source told People magazine.

Kelly also wants to remain close with Brandon's two teenage children from a previous marriage.

A source told People magazine.