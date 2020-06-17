Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson prioritising children amid divorce
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Kelly Clarkson prioritising children amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson prioritising children amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is making her children a "priority" amid her divorce.

The singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this month, and in the wake of their split, Kelly wants to put their children first.

The former couple have River Rose, six, and Remington Alexander, four, together and Kelly is keen to make sure they grow up in a "stable, loving environment".

A source told People magazine.

Kelly also wants to remain close with Brandon's two teenage children from a previous marriage.

A source told People magazine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson has been on an 'emotional rollercoaster' during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Kelly Clarkson has been on an 'emotional rollercoaster' during coronavirus lockdown

Newly single Kelly Clarkson has been on an "emotional rollercoaster" over the past few months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Trending: Newly single Kelly Clarkson opens up about being on 'emotional rollercoaster' during lockdown months, Bryce Dallas How [Video]

Trending: Newly single Kelly Clarkson opens up about being on 'emotional rollercoaster' during lockdown months, Bryce Dallas How

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Kelly Clarkson leaning on 'supportive' Blake Shelton amid divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson leaning on 'supportive' Blake Shelton amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson has been leaning on her "supportive" pal Blake Shelton amid her divorce from his manager Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published