Patent suggests Apple's AR Glasses may resemble an iPhone across the face

The tech giant has been believed to have been working an an Augmented Reality headset for some time, and what's more, top tech analyst Jon Prosser recently revealed the 'Apple Glasses' will come with 5G.

By having 5G, the set would be able to work without being connected to a nearby iPhone.

However, the new patent filed a year ago, looks like it won't be a wireless connection, at least not fully.

The design shows the iPhone physically attached to the frame.

It was also previously reported that the glasses will be designed to look like an ordinary pair of spectacles instead of the hefty AR headsets already on the market.