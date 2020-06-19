S&P 500 Movers: BIIB, VIAC

Global  

In early trading on Friday, shares of ViacomCBS topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%.

Year to date, ViacomCBS has lost about 41.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 7.5%.

Biogen is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kroger, trading down 4.7%, and DISH Network, trading up 4.6% on the day.





