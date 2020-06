'Cars' hitmaker Gary Numan set for 'Utilita Live From The Drive-In' gig Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:22s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Cars' hitmaker Gary Numan set for 'Utilita Live From The Drive-In' gig Gary Numan has been announced as one of the artists set to perform a drive-in gig as part of Live Nation's 'Utilita Live From The Drive-In' concert series this summer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend