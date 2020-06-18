Gov. Hogan Issues Proclamation Recognizing June 19 As Juneteenth Day
Gov.
Larry Hogan has proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and "celebrate the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery," he said in a tweet Thursday.
What Is Juneteenth?.Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.and is the oldest known celebration in the country to honor it.President Abraham Lincoln issued..
