Ramdev's 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' in Haridwar ahead of International Yoga Day
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Yoga guru Ramdev conducted 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' ahead of International Yoga Day.

The workshop was organised at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

Ramdev performed yoga to guide his viewers and yoga practitioners.

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year.

This year, yoga day is being observed through electronic and digital platforms by Ministry of AYUSH.

PM Modi has appealed to people to mark 6th International Yoga Day at home with family.

A message from PM Modi will be the main event's highlight for International Day of Yoga 2020.

The Prime Minister's remarks will be televised on June 21.

