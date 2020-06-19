Global  

POW TV "SHE SPEAKS" a new conversation series. #BlackLivesMatter
Published
POW TV “SHE SPEAKS” a new conversation series. #BlackLivesMatter

POW TV “SHE SPEAKS” a new conversation series. #BlackLivesMatter

First episode available on the 19th June at 5PM UK time streamed live by POWTV’s YouTube channel and Instagram Live.

This new powerful fly on the wall “in conversation” series brings 6 women speaking together and discuss the current climate with #blacklivesmatter from a female perspective.

The women talk about the lack of racial equality of black lives in terms of housing employment, policing, education and health care system.

But It’s more comprehensive than just the criminal justice system and policing.

It’s bigger than that for most it’s having no faith in the system.

It’s raw, at times emotional, brutally straight talking; but looking for a solution as mothers, employers, employees, public figures and professionals.

