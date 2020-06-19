|
Watch: 'Into the Wild' Bus Removed From Alaska Wilderness
Alaska's iconic bus has been removed.
'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail
Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew..
