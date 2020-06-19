Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: 'Into the Wild' Bus Removed From Alaska Wilderness
Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Watch: 'Into the Wild' Bus Removed From Alaska Wilderness
Alaska's iconic bus has been removed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Alaska backcountry

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book “Into...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphCBS News




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Doctor in Vietnam removes 'thousands of mushrooms' from man's ear [Video]

Doctor in Vietnam removes 'thousands of mushrooms' from man's ear

A doctor in Bac Giang, Vietnam was treating a patient who had thousands of tiny mushrooms inside their ear canal. Captured on June 18, the professional medical camera shows the infestation of tiny..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:25Published
Snapping Turtle Surprise Buried in the Garden [Video]

Snapping Turtle Surprise Buried in the Garden

Occurred on June 4, 2020 / Rhode Island, USA Info from Licensor: "Every year we get snapping turtles that come into the yard. But this was the first time one was ever fully hidden and buried that we..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:23Published
'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail [Video]

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail

Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published